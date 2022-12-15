Qatar 2022: Ronaldo’s Manager Sacked After World Cup Exit

Fernando Santos has been sacked as the Portugal head coach, according to SportsMail.

The former European champions crashed out of the 2022 World Cup, following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals.

The 68-year-old famously led Portugal to European Championships triumph in 2016 and won UEFA’s inaugural Nations League in 2018/2019.

Santos has been in charge for the last eight years.

But now, the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) are now hunting for a new head coach ahead of their Euro 2024 campaign.

Santos chose to drop captain Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of his side’s last-16 clash against Switzerland and Morocco.

He had lost patience with the 37-year-old following his angry reaction after being substituted against South Korea during the group stage.

