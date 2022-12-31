Radio Ijangbara: Illegal Broadcast Won’t Be Tolerated, NBC Warns

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on Friday warned that it would not tolerate any illegal broadcast signal within Nigeria.

The warning follows the announcement by the Ilana Omo Oodua Worlwide (IOOW) that it would commence radio broadcast in January.

IOOW said it would on January 1 unveil Radio Ijangbara as the official broadcaster of the Yoruba self-determination struggle.

The online radio will broadcast live from Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE).

A statement by the group’s Chairman Prof Wale Adeniran and General Secretary, Dr. Tunde Amusat, said the radio shall serve the interest of Yoruba self-determination struggle within and outside the shores of Nigeria.

Reacting to the planned unveiling, NBC, in a statement, stated that no person shall operate or transmit anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the Commission.

The statement by the Director General, Mall Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, reads in part: “It has come to the attention of the Commission that a group, the Ilana Omo Oodua Worlwide, in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman and General Secretary, Wale Adeniran and Tunde Amusat, respectively, announced that it would formally unveil Radio Ijangbara, as the official broadcast radio of the group on January 1, 2023.

“Further to this statement, was that the online radio will be broadcasting from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“The Commission wishes to state emphatically that, it will not tolerate the use of any broadcast facility within or outside Nigeria to create disunity among Nigerians and intentionally, or inadvertently, mislead people in a deliberate act of subversion and sedition. Nigerians do not need another round of heartache and disruption by any tribal interest group.

“No person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast from anywhere in Nigeria without the approval of the Commission.

“The Commission will continue to work with the appropriate security agencies to bring to book those with the intention to use the airwaves for personal or group interest to create division, and appeals to Nigerians for support, cooperation.

“The Commission urges Nigerians to unite in joining hands with the government to build a stronger and more prosperous nation and to help in the success of next year’s General Elections.”

https://thenationonlineng.net/radio-ijangbara-illegal-broadcast-wont-be-tolerated-fed-govt-warns/

