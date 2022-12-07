Rape: ‘I Have Arrested My Wife!!!’

My wife and daughter traveled to her village in August for 3weeks and they were supposed to be back before the school resumption but she changed her mind saying her mother was seriously ill that she has to extend her stay which was fine by me and when they returned back I noticed that she has lost so much weight which I asked her why she said it was due to the stress of caring for her sick mother which is normal.

She is her only daughter and oldest of 4 her younger ones are boys so they cannot take care of their mother better than her. Here is the reason I got her arrested, during her stay in the village, her 14 years old brother raped my daughter. This is one of the reason she overstayed in the village. She didn’t tell me anything about my daughter being raped she and her mother had decided to give her treatment and cover the idiot that repeatedly raped her and when she came bck she didn’t say anything to me but she confided in her prophetess which in her turn has started spreading news until it came to my ears that my own daughter was raped and her own mother has kept quiet and I can imagine if it was a member of my family that did the abominable acts the whole world would have heard it and she would have done everything in her power to put in prison.

But because it is her own brother, she has decided to keep quiet and not knowing the world is small and not secret is hidden forever. I took my daughter to the hospital the result has confirmed she was tampered i was devasted she has been the best wife to me and she has helped me and my sisters to reconciled in the past but what she has done to me it is unforgivable and I have arrested her and when I bail her I will divorce her and take custody of my daughter.

I don’t know if I need advice or not but your input and suggestion are welcome I will be reading all your comments.

