Rapper Blaq Bonez Emulates Tinubu In Answering Questions During An Interview (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92zM4fOxXcM

Rapper Blaq Bonez Emulates Tinubu In Answering Questions During An Interview (Video)

Nigerian rapper, Blaq Bonez emulated APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in answering questions thrown at him during a radio interview, IGBERETV reports.

Blaq Bonez delegated some of the personal questions he was asked to the people he came to the interview with.

https://igberetvnews.com/1433722/rapper-blaq-bonez-emulates-tinubu-answering-questions-interview-video/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: