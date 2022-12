I can’t see this alone.

I was strolling through the streets of IG when I saw this advert. It is a realistic buttpad for ladies that want a soft fake bumbum without having to undergo surgery.

According to the vendor, it costs N320,000 (Three hundred and twenty thousand Naira) to purchase one. It is also custom made and tailored to the buyer’s specification.



Would you buy this?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related