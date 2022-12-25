Recipes You Can Prepare For Christmas

We always run to rice dishes for our Christmas meals but fufu recipes are popular too. Just make sure there are enough meat and fish in the soups to make them extra special for this special time of the year.

1. Chickpea Moimoi

Yes, you can use chickpea, garbanzo beans or simply garbanzo in Spanish to make Nigerian Moi Moi! It makes the perfect festive breakfast, so easy and superfast. You can even prepare it the evening before and warm it up the next morning.

2. Jollof Stuffed Chicken

This is a special way to serve Jollof Rice this festive season.

3. Tropical Fried Rice

Let’s go tropical with Tropical Fried Rice, the rice recipe for carnivals. Just look at that! The serving screams festivity already.

4. Smoky Party Jollof Rice

Most people no longer use firewood to cook, even in the villages. I have found the secret ingredient for that Smoky Party Jollof Rice. You are welcome! It is also perfect for if you will be having a party during the festive season. Cook it with Grilled Chicken and serve with: Nigerian Salad, Nigerian Moi Moi, Peppered Gizzards and other Rice Accessories.

