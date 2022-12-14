Reekado Banks Performed Live On Stage In Surulere, Lagos

Reekado Banks, is a Nigerian singer and songwriter off course, he was signed with Mavin Records in 2014 and left the label in 2018 to form his own outfit Banks Music label.

Since then he has been doing fine in the Nigerian music scene.

With his release of the Remix Extended Playlist (EP) which gave listeners his smash hit song “Ozumba Mbadiwe”, he has proven that he is still constant in making hits.

The singer showed a mad display of his song collection in Surulere on Saturday at the Power Oil Walkhaton Event which also featured Popular skit maker Broda Shaggi, O.AP and hypeman D.O.T.U.N , and Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NHZSV_rDg0A

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related