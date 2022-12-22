Regina Daniels Celebrates Husband, Ned Nwoko On His 62nd Birthday (Photos)

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels has celebrated her husband, Ned Nwoko on his 62nd birthday, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared loved-up photos with her husband as she thanked him for being an amazing husband and father.

She said she had beautiful memories for the 4 years the have been married.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday Dim oma, as I fondly call you. it’s been 4years of beautiful memories and I’m happy I get to see every side of you . You are a huge inspiration to many. Dating from your academic qualifications, your philanthropic life, your achievements, goals, reasoning and perception of life, is worth Emulating. Now let’s talk about your sense of humor, You ask why I always laugh when you talk , not many know this, but you are effortlessly funny, and that’s why I call you my personal comedian . Thank you for being such an amazing husband and father to the kids… we love you dearly ❤️”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmb146Ps1cJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related