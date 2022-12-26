Regina Daniels’ Mother’s Only Brother Dies On Christmas Day (Photo)

SO SAD!!! Regina Daniels’ Mother Loses Only Brother On Xmas Day

The mother of sensational Nollywood Actress Regina Daniels and the national women leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Mrs. Rita Daniels Chukwuji has lost his brother, Anthony Okeiadinmbu Okonkwo, popularly known as Pastor Success Abraham.

He died on Christmas Day after a brief illness at an undisclosed hospital in Asaba, Delta State.

He passed on at the age of 54 on health conditions bordering on diabetes, a family source said on Sunday.

Okonkwo is the immediate elder brother to Rita Daniels and only surviving sibling.

She described his death on Christmas day as a rude shock and devastating Christmas present. She prayed God to rest his gentle soul.

