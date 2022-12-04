Regina Daniels Showers Praises On Her Husband, Ned Nwoko

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, took to her Instagram page to shower praises on her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko on Saturday, IGBERETV reports.

In her post, the actress appreciated Ned for being amazing and always making her feel like a princess. She wrote;

“I just want to let you know how awesome you are. Despite being your wife, I admire you, your ways, and your sense of humor. Thank you for being very amazing and always making me feel like a princess ❤️ @princenednwoko”

