Reno Omokri Alleges Threat To Take Him Out

See previous threads here: Video : Rufai Oseni Tackles Reno Omokri Over Tinubu’s Certificate

Tinubu’s Certificate: “Rufai Oseni Has Apologised To Me” – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri @renoomokri

A certain broadcast journalist, who has turned himself to a mouthpiece of Peter Obi made the mistake of calling someone to threaten to “take me out” after I exposed him as a liar. Unknown to him, the entire conversation was recorded. Such a threat is criminal!



Reno Omokri @renoomokri

I am wondering if this threat to take me out was done on behalf of the @PeterObi campaign, or if the broadcast journalist was acting on his own. Why would anyone even say that? If it was not recorded, they would deny it. Take me out for what? For exposing a liar?



Ben Murray-Bruce @benmurraybruce

Young Rufai Oseni, @ruffydfire, would you be so good as to clarify what you meant in the call in which you threatened to “take out” Reno Omokri? As a media proprietor, I am shocked at such a threat coming from a journalist. That is unacceptable!



