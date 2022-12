https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9–8k6BWcn0

The #HarassTinubuOutofLondon Protest Against Drug Lord Tinubu at Chatham House was a resounding success! The British media were there and Tinubu was projected to them for what he is, a KNOWN DRUG LORD! That is what will be remembered of his @ChathamHouse event!

https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/1599753974793412610?t=29n7oKu_UeareATC01qeqg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related