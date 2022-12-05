Reno Omokri Leads Nigerians In UK To Chase Tinubu Out Of Chatham House (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p2hZLVEmLas

In the build up to Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential election, Presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu was today in United Kingdom (UK) to speak at the Chatham House.

The event took a rather strange turn when Nigerians in UK assembled at the front of Chatham House to send away Tinubu and his entourage back to Nigeria in a clear art of rejection of the Nigerian ruling party and its Presidential candidate.

The group of Nigerians in UK staged a protest which was led by former Nigerian Presidential media aide and author, Reno Omokri.

The group held a lot of placards which had with them various inscriptions which showed clearly that the Nigerian group in UK are not at all sold in to the candidacy of the Nigerian ruling party.

