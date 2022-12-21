JUST IN: The @HouseNGR has resolved to convene a meeting of stakeholders in the education management & regulation sector with a view to introducing Anti-Corruption Classes and Training into the curriculum of primary & junior secondary schools to aid in the fight against corruption.
Reps To Include Anti-Corruption Classes In Primary & Secondary Schools
