Rev Fr. Mbaka Arrives At St Andrew’s Abbey, Monastery, Los Angeles (Pix, Video)

Rev Fr. Mbaka Arrives At St Andrew’s Abbey, Monastery In Los Angeles (Photos, Video)

The spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry of Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka shared a video of himself at St Andrew’s Abbey, Monastery In Los Angeles, U.S.A., IGBERETV reports.

In the video, Mbaka said, “Officially I have entered into St Andrew’s Abbey, Monastery in Los Angeles, Valyermo.”

Mbaka was suspended from heading the Adoration Ministry after he publicly criticized the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Callistus Onaga who gave the order in October this year, sent Mbaka to the monastery to seek further direction from God.



