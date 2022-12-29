Actor Richard Mofe-Damijo And Wife, Jumobi, Celebrate 22nd Wedding Anniversary (Photo)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo and wife, Jumobi, celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary today, IGBERETV reports.

The actor posted a photo of them on his Instagram page with the caption;

”22 years and counting! Thank you Abk!

Ps. solomon, Glo staff and Bimbo no need to screenshot and send. She knows. I’ve permission to post anything but I’ve chosen to respect myself and post just one.

#RMDSaysSo #WeddingAnniversary #22years”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CmvySikDXVU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

