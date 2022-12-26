Rivers 2023: Magnus Abe’s Campaign Office Destroyed (Photos)

Ahead of the commissioning of Our Campaign Office today in Nonwa, Tai Local Government Area, Rivers State, the building and already set stage was attacked and destroyed in the early hours of this morning. Properties are evidenced in the pictures attached below, were destroyed.

Regardless of these deliberate and illicit display of lawlessness, WE SHALL GO AHEAD TO COMMISSION OUR OFFICE TODAY IN NONWA, TAI.

We assure Rivers People that we will continue to go about our campaigns peacefully in total compliance with the relevant laws of our great country.

