Rivers: Court Affirms Accord Party Candidates, APC National Assembly Candidates

The Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a suit filed by the Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to nullify National Assembly (Senate & House of Reps) Candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming February 25, 2023 General Elections.

In Suit No: FHC/PHC/CS/127/2022 with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) & 17 Ors as defendants, the PDP is seeking to compel the Commission to annul the APC National Assembly primaries held in the state, on the basis of irregularities and non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed ruled that the decisions of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt on the same subject matter with another Party is sufficient grounds to strike out the case. .

Today, the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has dismissed a suit filed by the Rivers State Chapter of the PDP against the State House of Assembly Candidates of the Accord Party (AP) in the March 11, 2023 elections.

The PDP in a suit is seeking INEC to disqualify all State House of Assembly Candidates of the AP for non-compliance in the conduct of their Primaries.

Justice Phoebe Msuen Ayua dismissed the suit for lack of jurisdiction on the premise of instituting same after 14 days allowed for pre-election matters.

Justice Ayua also held that the PDP had no locus to challenge the Primaries of another political party as it is the internal affairs of that party.

Recall that yesterday, Justice Stephen Daylop-Pam of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt dismissed two suits filed by the PDP challenging the nominations of the Accord Party Governorship Candidate, Dumo Lulu-Briggs, his Deputy and all National Assembly Candidates of the Party for the forthcoming General Elections.

Justice Daylop-Pam who didn’t give reasons for his decision stated that the judgement of the Court of Appeal, Port Harcourt Division is binding on lower Courts. He also said it will amount to judicial rascality to rule otherwise and dismissed both suits.

The Court of Appeal in PDP v ADP & Ors last month ruled thus:-“The lower court ordinarily should not have entertained the suit. No political party has the locus to challenge the primaries of another political party.”

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related