Rivers Government Seals EUI Event Centre For Obstruction (Photos)

The Rivers State Government has noticed that despite previous advice and warnings for the Management of EUI Event Centre, GRA Phase 3, Port Harcourt to refrain from blocking an entire stretch of part of Sani Abacha link road without Government approval and subsequent refusal by the Management of the Event Centre to properly manage parking of their client’s vehicles.

The Rivers State Government has with effect from today, Wednesday 7th December 2022 sealed the EUI Event Centre. – Chris Finebone (Rivers Commissioner of Information)



https://twitter.com/TheKalada/status/1600758718031069185?t=ClwHx78heCkTvI_A-lFZFw&s=19

The directive is coming a day after the The Group Executive Director, Upstream of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, held a service of songs in honour of his mother, which had the Rivers APC Governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, Senator Lee Maeba and other top politicians in attendance.

