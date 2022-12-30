Rivers Rally: PDP Asks Permission To Use Adokiye Stadium

Let it be on record that the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State has officially written the @GovWike led administration for the use of either Port Harcourt Polo Club or Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Jan. 16 campaign rally of H.E. @atiku Abubakar.

https://twitter.com/alaibi_j/status/1608785621061099522?t=f_PsDzaOjRMaQXDt2aQ0gA&s=19

