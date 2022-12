I first heard about this from someone but today, the tax force came my street. To avoid their embarrassment, I just approached one of them and made a transfer.

My neighbor’s terminal was seazed and he was made to pay more before they released his terminal.

Omo! In this hard economy, we are still being taxed for everything and yet we get little or nothing back.

Below is a copy of my receipt.

