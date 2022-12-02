RMAFC: Some CBN, NPA, NCC, NIMASA Employees Earn More Salaries Than Buhari

Some public servants earn monthly salaries bigger than that of President Muhammadu Buhari chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Muhammed Shehu, has said.

Shehu said this on Thursday in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

According to him, some staff of government agencies like the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), amongst others, earn emoluments bigger than the President.

He noted that the NPA is one of the agencies with high revenues in 2022, adding that the agency generated over N172 billion in the first half of 2022.

He said, “The salary of Mr President is not up to N1,300,000 a month…the allowances of the President are factored into that salary. In 2008, that was considered a lot of money but now, there are people in the private sector and public sector that earn twice, three times, four times.

“No public servant should earn salaries bigger than Mr President. but we do have public servants that earn bigger than Mr President: NCC, NIMASA, NPA, Central Bank.”

He said Nigeria has about 17 different salary categories across several agencies.

He, therefore, proposed the regularization of the salary schemes for the civil service.



https://dailytrust.com/rmafc-some-cbn-npa-employees-earn-more-salaries-than-buhari/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related