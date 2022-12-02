Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has stepped down as Belgium’s manager on the back of the country’s woeful group-stage exit at the World Cup.

Martinez guided Belgium to third place at World Cup 2018 but after a shock defeat to Morocco and a draw with Croatia, his side was eliminated in Qatar without reaching the knockout stages.

Despite the country’s poor performance the Belgian FA, in announcing Martinez’s departure, said his decision had already been made before the tournament.

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has announced he is stepping down from his role on the back of a woeful group-stage exit at the World Cup.

Martinez guided Belgium to third place at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, in what was considered a golden generation for the country.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12098/12759682/roberto-martinez-leaves-role-as-belgium-manager-after-world-cup-group-stage-exit

