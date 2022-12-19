RRS Arrests Traffic Robber Under Otedola Bridge

See previous thread here: RRS Recovers Suspicious Car In Lagos (Photo)

Lagos State Police Command II @rrslagos767

Otedola Bridge:

On Saturday, 10th December, RRS officials arrested one Jason Joseph (19) a member of a three – man gang that has been operating in Otedola Bridge 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

His arrest came on the charge by Commander RRS, CSP Yinka Egbeyemi to team covering the area to get all the criminals in the area arrested after the owner of a Mercedes benz, 4Matic, GL 450 was forced to abandon his vehicle under Otedola Bridge by attackers around 10:00 p.m. over a week ago.

Jason was arrested when one of his gang’s victims spotted him in the area at 5 a.m. and alerted RRS team in the area.

He has repeatedly confessed to the police that he operated with three other suspects, who live in Oshodi and operate in Otedola Bridge from 9:00 p.m. till dawn.

The gang, he said, used dagger and jack knife to rob in traffic.

He added that the gang has been involved in many robberies in the area and that it was formed shortly after #EndSAR.

He is cooperating with the police to arrest his gang members.



https://twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/1604781218700165122

