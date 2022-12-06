RRS Recovers Suspicious Car In Lagos (Photo)

Lagos State Police Command II @rrslagos767

Our patrol team at about 10:00 p.m. yesterday recovered an SUV, 4matic GL 450 with the registration number KUJ 384 LY under Otedola bridge.

The car’s engine was running and driver’s side door opened with no occupant. In the car were travelling bags and laptop.

The Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has directed the decoy team to commence preliminary investigation immediately.

Whoever has information about the owner of the vehicle should kindly contact RRS HQ, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.



https://twitter.com/rrslagos767/status/1600099876196388865

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related