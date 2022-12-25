RRS Removes Christmas Roadblock On The Marina In Lagos (Photos)

Victor Owo @owo747
Hello @rrslagos767 merry Christmas. There are area boys who have mounted a partial blockade at outer marina just by the train terminus and harassing motorists for Christmas money. Please do something. Time is 1:05pm
Lagos State Police Command II @rrslagos767
@owo747
Our officers have removed the blockade on the road in outer Marina.
The Perpetrators, we confirmed are labourers working on the corridor. They have been severely warned.
The officers would revisit the area.
