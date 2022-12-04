Rufai Oseni Accused Of Threatening To Assassinate Reno Omokri (Leaked Audio)

Rufai Oseni, a presenter on Arise TV has been caught instructing someone who is a brother of Reno Omokri, a former Presidential media aide, to “take him (Reno Omokri) out”.

This is coming days after Rufai and Reno Omokri fell out with each other on air while Reno Omokri was speaking as a guest on Arise TV.

The word “take him out” is actually a word used to imply an assassination plot, according to security experts who analyzed the import of the audio.

[center]LISTEN TO THE AUDIO[/center]

[center]https://vocaroo.com/embed/1jGUfNy7x016?[/center]



Source: https://naijagg.com/breaking-rufai-oseni-threatens-to-assassinate-reno-omokri-in-leaked-audio/

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7463395/reno-omokri-alleges-threat-take

