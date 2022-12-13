Rufai Oseni Reacts To APC’s Alleged Sack Calls To The Owner Of Arise TV (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bVob7tE-Bg

Rufai Oseni reacts to APC’s secret calls to the owner of Arise TV to sack him.

They say all sorts about me but I want them to know I LOVE THEM” — Rufai Oseni

Ezekwesili reacts: I advise @officialABAT the Presidential Candidate of @OfficialAPCNg and his Campaign Team to quit trying to intimidate @ruffydfire of @ARISEtv for his objective analyses as a journalist.

Stop it!

You have the ones singing your praise, so leave Rufai for Citizens.

Be wise.✍�✍�



https://twitter.com/obyezeks/status/1602255256846565376?t=JB1wS1IFq-uo5Pylcu_8gQ&s=19

