Sammie Okposo’s Wife Ozioma Tearfully Pour Sand Into His Grave (video)

Sammie Okposo’s wife, Ozioma, was inconsolable as she poured sand into his grave at his burial.

The burial held on Thursday, Dec. 15, in Lagos.

The 51-year-old was buried at a private cemetery in Ikoyi after a Church service officiated by senior pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, and lead pastor at The L.O.G.I.C (Love Of God In Christ) Church Dr Flourish Peters.

After the coffin was lowered into the ground, Ozioma couldn’t control her emotions as she wept by the graveside.

Mourners had to assist her when it was time to pour sand into the grave.



