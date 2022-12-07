Samuel Eto’o Apologises After Physically Attacking YouTuber

On last Dec. 5, after the Brazil-South Korea match, I had a violent altercation with a person who was probably an Algerian supporter.

I would like to apologise for losing my temper and reacting in a way that does not match my personality. I apologise to the public for this unfortunate incident.

I pledge to continue to resist the relentless provocation and daily harassment of some Algerian supporters. Indeed, since the Cameroon-Algeria match on March 29 in Blida, I have been the target of insults and allegations of cheating without any evidence.

During this World Cup, Cameroonian fans have been harassed and pestered by Algerians on the same subject. I would like to mention that the scenario of Algeria’s defeat was cruel but perfectly in line with the rules and ethics of our sport.

All the appeals made by the Algerian Football Federation to the competent Jurisdictions have been rejected. I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs.

To Fennecs’ fans, I wish that they find peace and manage to overcome the disappointment of a painful defeat, now behind us.



https://twitter.com/SamuelEtoo/status/1600154572969877505?t=pbw7dDBuy6lQo3duTKi1oQ&s=19

The man, Algerian social media personality Said Mamouni, later published a video on YouTube saying he was the person who was attacked, and that he was at a Qatari police station to file a complaint against Eto’o.

“Samuel had a fight with me. He hit me, and the one accompanying him pushed me. I’m here to lodge a complaint and he also smashed my camera,” Mamouni said.

He said that Eto’o became violent after Mamouni asked him whether he had bribed Gambian referee Bakary Gassama in a controversial World Cup qualifier between Cameroon and Algeria in March.

Previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7467162/samuel-etoo-fils-physically-attacks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related