Samuel Eto’o Fils Physically Attacks Algerian YouTuber In Qatar (Video)

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto’o has been filmed appearing to knee someone in the head.

The Cameroonian was in attendance at Brazil’s 4-1 victory over South Korea last night.

While leaving Stadium 974 after the match, Eto’o initially seemed to be content taking selfies with fans as he walked.

But in footage captured by La Opinion, the 41-year-old became animated after exchanging words with a man holding a camera.

A clearly fired up Eto’o walked down the camera man, before being initially held back by four other onlookers.

While the man with the camera, who appeared to be a YouTuber with more than 60,000 subscribers, was being led away – he stopped to crouch down, just as Eto’o shook off those trying to calm him.

In a shocking scene, the former Chelsea frontman ran up to the YouTuber, appearing to knee him full in the head.

Despite the force of the blow, the man managed to quickly rise to his feet, with Eto’o being led away from the scene.

After the incident it emerged that it may have been sparked by an argument regarding Cameroon’s qualification for the World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions booked their place in Qatar with a victory over Algeria earlier this year.

Algeria were left furious with the refereeing during the second leg of the play-off – even demanding for it to be replayed.

Eto’o, who won 118 caps for his country between 1997 and 2014, is now president of Cameroon’s Football Federation.

He has been in Qatar watching his team, and decided to attend last night’s match despite Cameroon having been knocked out last week.

The Indomitable Lions lost 1-0 Switzerland before drawing 3-3 with Serbia.

A creditable 1-0 win over Brazil last Friday was not enough to see them through to the round of 16.

In addition to his role with the Cameroon Football Federation, Eto’o has also been in Qatar in his role as a “legacy ambassador” for the tournament.

The former striker has been seen rubbing shoulders with Fifa president Gianni Infantino.



