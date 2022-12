Sanusi Lamido’s Daughter, Hafsat, Bags Masters Degree From London University (Photos)

Hafsat, the daughter of Former Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has graduated with a Masters of Law degree from Soas University of London, IGBERETV reports.

The monarch and his family members attended the graduation ceremony on Wednesday, December 7.

https://igberetvnews.com/1433542/sanusi-lamidos-daughter-hafsat-bags-masters-degree-london-university-photos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related