Sanwo-Olu, APC Have Performed Below Expectations – AA Governorship Candidate

Tope AbdurRazaq Balogun, Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) for Lagos State in the 2023 general elections on Thursday said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has not done enough to merit a second term in office.

Speaking in an interview with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Balogun said the governor and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) have failed to utilise the humongous human and financial resources in the state for the benefit of Lagosians.

According to him, if elected, his Lagos Rebirth Agenda will bring a new lease of life for Lagosians and bring equity into governance where nobody or any part of the state is neglected or discriminated against.

He said “I wish to succeed the incumbent Governor to bring equity into governance in Lagos State where different classes of people within the state will enjoy dividends of democracy based on their needs while prorating the resources of the State. In the long run the main duty of government which is geared towards bringing comfort to residents will be better attained”.

“The ruling party has performed below expectation considering the humongous human and financial resources within state which do not translate to better living conditions of many residents who complain of inadequacies in various sectors of the economy”.

“What they have successfully been doing is window dressing many unfinished projects while commissioning some of them as well as signing agreements that do not directly improve the lives of average Lagosians”.

” I am using this medium to tell Lagosians that you shouldn’t allow them tell you lies that your votes don’t count, that you are wasting your vote or that they have won before election”.

“The ample opportunity to have a more comfortable Lagos is ahead of us and we need to stop complaining but take action through voting right without fear of intimidation. A vote for me is a vote for diligence, trustworthiness, comfort and a better Lagos we all crave”.



