Sanwo-Olu, Ibori Mourn Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s Ambassador To Spain

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of Chief Demola Seriki, Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain as a huge loss to Nigeria.

Similarly, former Delta State Governor, Chief James Onanefe Ibori also described the late Seriki, who was a former minister under the administration of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as a very patriotic and distinguished Nigerian who served the country meritoriously till he breathed his last.

A statement issued by Seriki’s children on Thursday said that the Lagos politician died in Madrid, Spain in the early hours of the day.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement on his official Facebook handle wrote “Today, we lost a Father, Friend, Brother, leader in APC, and the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain. Chief Demola Seriki”.

“The shocking and painful death of Chief Seriki, is a big loss not only to Lagos State, but also to Nigeria. He contributed his quota to the growth and development of Nigeria as a notable politician, a former minister and an ambassador, before he heed the clarion call”.

“He particularly made significant impact in Lagos politics as a member of the ruling party. My prayer is that the Almighty God grants him eternal rest and give the immediate family, friends, political associates, the people of Lagos Island, our dear State, and the country the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen”

According to Ibori on his official Twitter handle “It is with sadness and a deep sense of loss that I received the news of the death of my dear friend and brother, Amb. Demola Seriki, CON @DemolaSeriki”

“Amb. Seriki was a patriotic and very distinguished Nigerian who served our nation meritoriously in different capacities even till his last breath as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain”

“I pray that Allah (SWT) will forgive his shortcomings, grant him Al-Jannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude and patience to bear this painful loss, Ameen”.

