Sanwo-Olu Mourns Bolanle Raheem, Condoles Family

With utter shock and sadness, I received the news of the unfortunate and avoidable death of Barrister Bolanle Raheem at the hands of a police officer at Ajiwe.

My condolence to her family, friends and associates. I can assure you that justice will be served.

The Lagos State police command have arrested, disarmed and detained the officer(s) involved in the incident.

Nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served speedily and adequately.



https://twitter.com/jidesanwoolu/status/1607405431420321792

