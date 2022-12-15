The bridge was open at exactly 9:50am on Thursday, December 15, 2022 despite assurances by the Federal Government that the bridge will be opened at 12am.

According to a government official who spoke to Channels Television, the delay was as a result of some little adjustments on the roads the roads linking the bridge.

The first driver to pass through the bridge, Sunday Emem, expressed his delight to Channels Television. “I feel so happy, at least it will reduce the hold-up. We’ve stayed over one hour at the other bridge,” he said.

Obinna Eze, the second driver to pass through the bridge, urged the present administration to complete it before May 2023.

“It is a reality, though it is not 100% complete, so far what we are seeing is impressive. We commend the present administration and we hope they complete it based on the time frame,” Eze said.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), last Thursday disclosed that the Second Niger Bridge would be open to traffic from December 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023 to ease the experience of travellers during Yuletide break.

The 1.6 kilometers long bridge links Anambra and Delta states.

The Second Niger Bridge was first proposed during the 1978/79 political campaign by then-candidate Shehu Shagari of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN).

However, in August 2012, the Federal Executive Council under then-President Goodluck Jonathan’s approved a contract worth N325 million for the final planning and design of the bridge.

A somewhat complicated procedure continued under President Muhammad Buhari, who first cancelled the earlier contract in August 2015. The administration, however, resumed the contract on September 1, 2018.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/12/15/breaking-second-niger-bridge-opens-to-vehicular-movements/?fbclid=IwAR2o0SX6gXwZOS1T0NaxCAxfxx88eKJCW_36VY59kuFrhaD_kRw8WJDqRPw

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related