See How Nigerians Treat The New Naira Notes (Photo)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

The new naira notes that just came into circulation have started seeing Shege in the hands of Nigerians.

I suggest there should be a strong law to curb the rough handling of our awesome Naira Notes.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: