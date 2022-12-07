See How She Made Most Delicious Goat Meat Pepper Soup (Photos, Video)

Pepper soups is ideal every now and again, it’s flavors and aroma keeps you asking for more.
In this cook with me video, there are well detailed explanations with tips and tricks of making a very delicious goat meat pepper soup. The ingredients used are natural and medicinal too.
Thank you for watching this video and I hope you learn a lot from it.
Ingredients:
Goat meat
Shombo
Scotch bonnet peppers
Yellow scent pepper
Garlic
Ginger
Onions
Blended crayfish
Ehuru (African nutmeg)
Uziza seeds
Utazi leaves
Scent leaves
Seasoning cubes
Salt