See How She Made Most Delicious Goat Meat Pepper Soup (Photos, Video)

Pepper soups is ideal every now and again, it’s flavors and aroma keeps you asking for more.

In this cook with me video, there are well detailed explanations with tips and tricks of making a very delicious goat meat pepper soup. The ingredients used are natural and medicinal too.

Thank you for watching this video and I hope you learn a lot from it.

Ingredients:

Goat meat

Shombo

Scotch bonnet peppers

Yellow scent pepper

Garlic

Ginger

Onions

Blended crayfish

Ehuru (African nutmeg)

Uziza seeds

Utazi leaves

Scent leaves

Seasoning cubes

Salt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmW07_lwPfk

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related