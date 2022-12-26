See Pictures Of A Female Lawyer Shot Dead By Police On Christmas Day

Happy Trigger Officer Shot Dead Female Lawyer On Christmas Day At Ajah, Lagos State.

A member of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Lagos Branch Mrs Omobolanle Raheem has been killed by members of the Nigeria Police force.

The ugly incident took place Sunday morning at Ajah Under Bridge, Lagos state while the deceased was on her way back from Christmas church service.

A member of Lagos branch and a lawyer working with the deceased revealed that some policemen moved the body to the mogue in Yaba without the consent of the deceased’s family.

The message reads “I am Barr. Yvonne a member of the NBA Lagos Branch, Sir I tried reaching out to you but I guess you are busy.

“My boss Barr Omobolanle Raheem was shot dead today, by a POLICE OFFICER on her way back from Xmas service at Ajah under bridge.

Her family just called me now, that they need a lawyer to stand in for them before the police changes the narrative. They have taken the matter to Ajiwe Police Station.

“The police officer is from Ajiwe station. Her husband was the one driving, Barr. Omobolanle was seated in the front with her husband.

“The officer asked them to park and they needed the vehicle in front to move so they can park well, and immediately the police officer shot at a close range right into her chest. On seeing what happened, the remaining police officers on duty there absconded.

“After a while, some policemen came and moved her body to the mortuary in Yaba, without obtaining any consent from her family members. Currently her family has located where they moved her body to.

“I am currently not in Lagos , I thought of bringing this to you for your assistance and guidance ma. Thank you.”



