See States Where Atiku, Tinubu & Obi Will Win In 2023 Presidential Elections – SBM

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Projection: 2023 presidential elections

SBM’S PROJECTIONS OF STATE WINNERS IN THE 2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

The 2023 elections are set to be the tightest in Nigeria’s history. SBM is predicting a run-off for the first time in Nigeria’s history, with the caveat that “a week is a long time in politics”. This map projects who, in our opinion, will take each state when the elections are held at the end of February.

https://twitter.com/sbmintelligence/status/1603367064273670146?t=L2v1MQn-RHzRJAL8FupqAg&s=08

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: