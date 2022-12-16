See States Where Atiku, Tinubu & Obi Will Win In 2023 Presidential Elections – SBM

Projection: 2023 presidential elections

SBM’S PROJECTIONS OF STATE WINNERS IN THE 2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

The 2023 elections are set to be the tightest in Nigeria’s history. SBM is predicting a run-off for the first time in Nigeria’s history, with the caveat that “a week is a long time in politics”. This map projects who, in our opinion, will take each state when the elections are held at the end of February.



https://twitter.com/sbmintelligence/status/1603367064273670146?t=L2v1MQn-RHzRJAL8FupqAg&s=08

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related