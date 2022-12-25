See The Carrots & Onions I Bought For N400 In Asaba This Morning (Photos)

I was at my business place,then saw these abokis selling carrots n onions I say make I test their microphone see welda wetin dem dey sell go loud .

So I bought carrots #200 and onions #200

E plenty abii?

Abii the aboki cheat moi?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related