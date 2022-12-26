“See The Chicken I Bought For 8k”

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Person just created a tread here saying he bought this size of chicken for 12K today was itam market here uyo i bought mine 8K

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: