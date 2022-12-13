See The Face Of Man Arrested For Murder & Robbery In Ogun (Photo)

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested Moses Ayomide, 28, for alleged armed robbery and the killing of Qudus Popoola.

The arrest of Ayomide followed a distress call received by the police at Agbado Division that armed robbers were operating at Fadahunsi in the Agbado neighbourhood of Ifo Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the DPO of Agbado Division, SP Awoniyi Adekunle, had upon the distress call, led his men to the scene, where it was discovered that the robbers while escaping after robbing a POS operator identified as Basirat Anibire, whom they dispossessed of her bag containing N400,000 cash and Itel phone and also “shot and killed 25-year-old Qudus Popoola and injured one Faleye Oluwaseun.”

Oyeyemi said youths in the area assisted the police in chasing the armed robbers and apprehended one of them, Moses Ayomide.

The injured victim was rushed to the hospital for medical attention while the corpse of the deceased had been released to his family “on request that they needed to bury him in accordance with their religious belief,” the statement affirmed.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the robbers, who were three in number, came on a motorcycle without a headlight at 7 pm and attacked Basirat Anibire, who was just closing her POS shop.

“The victim managed to escape from the robbers, but while running away with her seven years old son, the robbers got hold of the son, which made the woman run back in order to save the son. It was in the process that the robbers were able to snatch her bag and the phone,” Oyeyemi explained.

He added further that the woman’s cry for help attracted youths who pursued the robbers while a distress call was also sent to the police.

The deceased and the wounded victim were shot while trying to run away from the robbers, DAILY POST learnt.

Meanwhile, Ogun State Commissioner of Police Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to State CIID for discreet investigation, while condoling the family of the deceased.

He assured them that the command would do everything to arrest the escaped members of the gang.



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/12/13/man-arrested-for-murder-robbery-in-ogun/

