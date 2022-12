So today I decide to go and buy onion at one aboki shop near me. When I got there I told the aboki I want to buy onion #50. To my bewilderment, Aboki told me that there is no onions #50 or even #20. That onion start from #100 per one.

Ha!!! At that moment I was confused if may be what I just hear is real. Imagine one onion #100 fa?

The situation in the country is getting worse everyday.

So what do you guys think?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related