See The Plantain And Yam A Nairalander Bought For ₦‎3,500 In The North

Who said north is not sweet to live? If you say insecurity challenges then it is everywhere now. Come and see cheep food items.

Plantain 2k

Yam 1400. The seller said 1500 but i bargained to 1400. 100 naira is still something.

