I was at a car wash near the Bauchi State School of Agriculture in Bauchi metropolis and I saw some kids with this fish which they caught from a River nearby. Priced it and they said I should bring N1,200. Asked them for the last price and they said N1,000. Omo I quickly gave them the money and opened my car trunk.

