See The Small ₦‎1000 Irish Potatoes A Nairalander Bought

It’s so unreal, I have been eyeing this Irish potatoes one kain since I got it 2 days ago, feels like I lost money.
So, I needed a small quantity not for cooking.
I asked for the price of a paint bowl, the Mallam said it’s #4000, half for #2000, I asked for #500 worth, Baba said he just pitied me by picking 5 rondorondo potatoes and packaged for me.
I then decided to buy #1000 worth, see what I got.
I didn’t know it had gotten to this, is this how it is everywhere? Where can one get this in a large quantity with reasonable price in Lagos or surrounding states like Ogun etc. ??