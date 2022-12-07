See The Small ₦‎1000 Irish Potatoes A Nairalander Bought

It’s so unreal, I have been eyeing this Irish potatoes one kain since I got it 2 days ago, feels like I lost money.

So, I needed a small quantity not for cooking.

I asked for the price of a paint bowl, the Mallam said it’s #4000, half for #2000, I asked for #500 worth, Baba said he just pitied me by picking 5 rondorondo potatoes and packaged for me.

I then decided to buy #1000 worth, see what I got.

I didn’t know it had gotten to this, is this how it is everywhere? Where can one get this in a large quantity with reasonable price in Lagos or surrounding states like Ogun etc. ??

