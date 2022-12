Many Almajiris went to KARA Market in Birnin Kebbi, not far from my house to do work and they were paid with onions, tomatoes and other vegetables stuff because they are cheap at this season.

One Little Almajiri came to my House with onions in an exchange for food to eat. I offered Him food and collected the onions.

