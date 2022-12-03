See Yummy Homemade Suya, Good For Evening Relaxation (Pix, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Hello everyone and happy weekend.
Here is a simple suya recipe i made, very quick and yummy. You can try it out and enjoy

INGREDIENTS
Beef
paprika
ginger powder
white pepper (optional)
dry pepper
seasoning and salt
Peanut butter

See video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wao5SEWcUG8

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: